Big Save On Darren Helm Highlights Solid Performance From Tuukka Rask

Despite facing some adversity at the beginning of the season, Tuukka Rask has had quite the 2017-18 campaign.

He added another chapter to it by earning the Boston Bruins’ 3-2 win Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings, stopping 26 shots and improving his record to 22-8-4. And though he had plenty of fine saves, one in particular stands out, with the B’s netminder making a big pad save on a screened slap shot from Darren Helm.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images