Bill Belichick’s Respect For Doug Pederson Evident In Pre-Super Bowl Exchange

As one of the greatest football minds of all time, Bill Belichick knows a good head coach when he sees one. You can add Doug Pederson to that shortlist.

NFL Network aired its always-fascinating “Sound FX” show Wednesday night, revealing exclusive, on-field audio from the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

And while the show might have been a tough watch for Patriots fans, they should be able to appreciate this exchange between head coaches Belichick and Pederson prior to kickoff:

Belichick isn’t known for his histrionics, so he complimented Pederson in the best way he knew how: By referencing his film study of the NFC champion Eagles.

“I was trying to find a game where you were behind,” Belichick told Pederson. “I couldn’t find one.”

Another interesting tidbit: Pederson lamenting to Belichick about the distractions of Super Bowl week, telling the Patriots head coach, “there’s a game somewhere in here.”

Pederson likely was happy to put up with the hoopla to deliver Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title in franchise history. And to top it all off, it appears he has the respect of a coaching legend.

