Brad Marchand Returns From Suspension As Bruins Take On Rangers

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand will return to play Wednesday night when the B’s take on the New York Rangers. Marchand returns after landing a five-game suspension for elbowing New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson on Jan 23.

Marchand is Boston’s top scorer and a huge asset on the ice. Although the Bruins are excited to add the winger back into the lineup, head coach Bruce Cassidy noted that he will have to be aware and respectful of the consequences that are set in place by the National Hockey League.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports