Brian Windhorst Suggests Isaiah Thomas Should Be Playing In G-League

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas’ play noticeably has dropped off since last season with the Boston Celtics.

But it has gotten so bad that ESPN Cleveland Cavaliers reporter Brian Windhorst suggested Thomas should be playing in the G-League.

“Right now, the best place for Isaiah would be in the G-League,” Windhorst said on the ESPN’s WKNR, via Uproxx. “He’s costing the Cavs games right now. It would be better if he was costing the (Canton) Charge games.”

The two-time All-Star was actually has spent some brief time in the G-League this season with Cleveland’s affiliate. However, that was to rehab the torn labrum in his hip that caused him miss the final three games of last season’s Eastern Conference finals.

Thomas is shooting a career-worst 38.6 percent from the field, and the Cavaliers are 6-8 since he debuted for them on Jan. 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers. On top of that, his 117.5 defensive rating is the worst by a Cavaliers player in 25 years.

Thomas didn’t do much to silence his detractors during the Cavs’ win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday, either. He shot 2-15 from the field, the second time this season that he made fewer than 15 percent of his shots.