Bruce Cassidy Continues To Be Pleased With Bruins’ Young Players

The Boston Bruins grabbed another two points Tuesday night with a win over the Detroit Red Wings. It was the fifth and final game of Brad Marchand’s suspension, and they ended it on a high note thanks to many of their young contributors.

Among them includes Austin Czarnik, who was skating in his second straight NHL game. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was impressed with the winger’s efforts and energy throughout Tuesday’s win.

