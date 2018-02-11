Bruce Cassidy Disappointed With Bruins’ Effort In 4-2 Loss To Sabres

The Boston Bruins have played tremendous hockey for most nights this season, but Saturday was not one of those instances.

The B’s dropped an ugly 4-2 decision to the Eastern Conference’s worst team, the Buffalo Sabres, and clearly never had what they needed to win. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was candid about his disappointment in the effort when speaking with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley following the game.

