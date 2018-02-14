Bruce Cassidy Lauds Bruins Veterans After 5-2 Win Vs. Flames

The Boston Bruins had an exciting 5-2 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

The B’s fought their way out of a 2-1 deficit to ultimately outscore the Flames 4-0 in the second and third periods combined. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley that the veterans ultimately are responsible for getting the team back on track after the first period.

To hear Cassidy’s thoughts, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images