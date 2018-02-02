Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Bruins’ Total Effort In Win Over Blues

The Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Thursday, and they dominated the opposition from the start.

The Bruins played with intensity and composure, and that was not lost on head coach Bruce Cassidy, who was pleased with the team as a whole, but especially the second line of Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci and Ryan Spooner.

For Cassidy’s interview with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley following the game, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images