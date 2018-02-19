Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins Grab Early Lead Over Flames With Strong First-Period Attacking Play

by on Mon, Feb 19, 2018 at 6:02PM
The Bruins came out strong in the first period Monday against the Calgary Flames.

The B’s put a lot of pressure on the Flames, earning them an early lead after David Pastrnak’s goal in the first period. The Flames responded in the second period, but if the Bruins continue their offensive push, they have the capability to win a high-scoring affair.

