Bruins Prospect Ryan Donato Scores Stunning Wrist Shot For Team USA

Team USA got on the board in a big way against Slovakia in a Group B men’s ice hockey tilt at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Boston Bruins prospect Ryan Donato — who currently skates collegiately for Harvard University — got a feed from Denver University’s Troy Terry, and the 21-year-old finished a laser of a wrister to put the U.S. on the board first.

Take a look:

Bruins prospect Ryan Donato with a snipe for Team USA. What a shot for the Harvard forward. pic.twitter.com/PHliDOIoIU — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 16, 2018

Another look at Donato's goal. Good lord. pic.twitter.com/KLlIl2GlJ6 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 16, 2018

Wow.

The Bruins took the Scituate, Mass. native in the second round (56th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. Donato has showed plenty of scoring prowess this season, tallying 21 goals and 10 assists for the Crimson before heading to South Korea.

Slovakia answered, however, just 25 seconds later.

