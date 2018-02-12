Bruins Use Creative Passing, Aggressiveness To Score Short-Handed Goal Vs. Devils

The Boston Bruins suffered a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night, but they got off on the right foot Sunday at Prudential Center.

Locked in a scoreless tie with the New Jersey Devils in the first period, the B’s used creative passing and an aggressive push to notch their first goal of the game.

Boston was on the penalty kill when the Devils turned the puck over in their offensive zone and the Bruins were off to the races.

The B’s swiftly moved the puck up ice, ending in a short-handed goal for Torey Krug.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images