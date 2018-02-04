Bruins Wrap: Boston Rolls Past Maple Leafs 4-1 In Atlantic Division Showdown

The Boston Bruins are rolling yet again.

In what very well could be a preview of a first-round playoff matchup, the B’s beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 at TD Garden on Saturday.

The game featured constant passion and intensity throughout, with Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, Torey Krug and Tim Schaller all tallying goals for the Bruins, who claimed their second straight win.

Danton Heinen contributed a pair of assists, while Krug had a two-point night himself, registering an assist on Pastrnak’s goal. Mitchell Marner scored the Leafs’ lone goal in the first period.

Tuukka Rask made 23 saves in the win, while Maple Leafs netminder Frederik Andersen turned away 26 shots.

The B’s climb to 31-11-8 with the win, while the Maple Leafs fall to 30-19-5.

Here’s how it all went down:

HIGH-INTENSITY FIRST

The first period didn’t lack any action — particularly in the first 10 minutes.

Bergeron opened up the scoring less than five minutes in after Auston Matthews gave the puck away in the Bruins’ offensive zone. Bergeron gathered the puck and put together a nice one-two with Danton Heinen, with the center one-timing the slick finish past Andersen.

Patrice Bergeron puts the Bruins on top with a slick goal in the first period against the rival Leafs. Check out the action on NESN and NESNgo. pic.twitter.com/dR862WEVjn — NESN (@NESN) February 4, 2018

Boston’s excitement, however, was relatively short-lived.

Charlie McAvoy — playing in his first game since Jan. 20 — had some unfortunate puck luck at 8:03. Marner slapped a shot from the high slot, which was deflected by Zdeno Chara. The deflection caught McAvoy by surprise and as he tried to knock the puck to safety, it instead deflected off his stick and into the open net.

marner ties the game at one thanks to a nifty tip by charlie mcavoy pic.twitter.com/Pp3kwqaACg — The Leafs Nation (@TLNdc) February 4, 2018

The rest of the first period continued to be a back-and-forth affair, but solid goaltending kept things scoreless the rest of the frame.

POWER PLAY GOES WILD

Boston’s power play unit certainly had an enjoyable second period. The B’s potted a pair of second-period goals — both on the power play — to give themselves a 3-1 advantage heading into the final frame.

The first opportunity came after Patrick Marleau was whistled for tripping Jake DeBrusk at 8:59. The Bruins capitalized after a dumped puck from Krug managed to get past the Toronto defense. As skaters from both teams dashed toward the puck, Pastrnak got his stick on it first and put the B’s up 2-1.

David Pastrnak scores to put the Bruins up 2-1 pic.twitter.com/mC29QKmVmn — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) February 4, 2018

Frank Vatrano then drew an interference call from Ron Hainsey at 15:19, putting the Bruins on their third advantage of the game. Boston cashed in a second time thanks to a laser of a one-timer from Krug at the face-off circle, which zipped right past Andersen for the 3-1 advantage at 16:47.

Torey Krug has looked really good lately for the @NHLBruins. Lots of zip and confidence. Plus his Spartans lead Ohio State 5-2 after two in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/YqJzNBX6uT — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) February 4, 2018

B’S SHUT THE DOOR

The Bruins held Toronto scoreless in the final period, but it certainly wasn’t without being tested.

Twice Boston found themselves on the penalty kill, with the first instance coming early in the final frame after McAvoy was whistled for holding Nazem Kadri at 3:58. The advantage did not yield anything for the Leafs, however, as they got just one shot off.

Then at 10:33, David Backes sat for two minutes after he kneed Travis Dermott. Again the Bruins killed the penalty, with Rask needing to make just a pair of saves (which happened in quick succession) while down a man.

Tim Schaller scored an empty-netter at 18:21 to seal the deal.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will hit the road and take on the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images