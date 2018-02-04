Celtics Notes: Brad Stevens, Marcus Morris Hold Super Bowl Press Conference

The Boston Celtics picked up a thrilling win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, thanks to a game-winning shot from Al Horford.

It didn’t take long, however, for the focus to shift to what everyone’s talking about: Super Bowl LII.

In case you haven’t heard, Celtics forward Marcus Morris is an unapologetic supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Brad Stevens, meanwhile, is a converted New England Patriots fan. And after the Celtics’ win at TD Garden, the two took the podium and held their own Super Bowl press conference.

Check this out:

Thanks for holding down the fort, Brad.

Also, nice touch with the cutoff hoodie.

Marcus Morris and Brad Stevens come to the postgame podium wearing conflicting outfits… pic.twitter.com/COSHsecy36 — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) February 4, 2018

Now, back to the basketball game, which was a real doozy.

Here are some Celtics-Blazers notes:

— Sunday marked the seventh time the Celtics have played before a Patriots Super Bowl. The C’s are 6-1 in those games.

— The C’s now have played on Super Bowl Sunday 36 times, per Elias Sports Bureau. That’s nearly twice as many games as any other NBA team.

— Rookie forward Jayson Tatum seems to have come out of his funk, as he’s scored at least 15 points in four consecutive games.

— Horford was in rare form Sunday.

Al Horford has recorded his second 20-point, 10-rebound game this season (12/27 at CHA) — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) February 4, 2018

This is the 9th time Horford has scored 20+ points this season (1st since Dec. 27 at CHA) https://t.co/19nytSUXJl — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) February 4, 2018

— The Celtics’ formula for success is rather straightforward at this point.

The Celtics improve to 26-0 this season when holding the opposition below 44.0% shooting (POR: 39.6% FG) — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) February 4, 2018

— Here are some updates on current Celtics injuries, per NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely:

Kyrie Irving (right quadriceps) and Marcus Morris (left hip) out today, but #Celtics Brad Stevens said both will travel with team to Toronto. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) February 4, 2018

Shane Larkin’s knee injury likely to keep him sidelined until sometime around the all-star break. He and #Celtics Marcus Smart will not make trip with team to Toronto according to Brad Stevens. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) February 4, 2018

— Both the Celtics and the Toronto Raptors won on Sunday, meaning Boston still holds a two-game lead over the Raptors for first place in the Eastern Conference. The two teams will square off in Canada on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images