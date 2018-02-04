Boston Celtics

Celtics Notes: Brad Stevens, Marcus Morris Hold Super Bowl Press Conference

by on Sun, Feb 4, 2018 at 3:32PM
1,619

The Boston Celtics picked up a thrilling win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, thanks to a game-winning shot from Al Horford.

It didn’t take long, however, for the focus to shift to what everyone’s talking about: Super Bowl LII.

In case you haven’t heard, Celtics forward Marcus Morris is an unapologetic supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Brad Stevens, meanwhile, is a converted New England Patriots fan. And after the Celtics’ win at TD Garden, the two took the podium and held their own Super Bowl press conference.

Check this out:

Thanks for holding down the fort, Brad.

Also, nice touch with the cutoff hoodie.

Now, back to the basketball game, which was a real doozy.

Here are some Celtics-Blazers notes:

— Sunday marked the seventh time the Celtics have played before a Patriots Super Bowl. The C’s are 6-1 in those games.

— The C’s now have played on Super Bowl Sunday 36 times, per Elias Sports Bureau. That’s nearly twice as many games as any other NBA team.

— Rookie forward Jayson Tatum seems to have come out of his funk, as he’s scored at least 15 points in four consecutive games.

— Horford was in rare form Sunday.

— The Celtics’ formula for success is rather straightforward at this point.

— Here are some updates on current Celtics injuries, per NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely:

— Both the Celtics and the Toronto Raptors won on Sunday, meaning Boston still holds a two-game lead over the Raptors for first place in the Eastern Conference. The two teams will square off in Canada on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team