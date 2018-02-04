Celtics Notes: Brad Stevens, Marcus Morris Hold Super Bowl Press Conference

The Boston Celtics picked up a thrilling win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, thanks to a game-winning shot from Al Horford.
It didn’t take long, however, for the focus to shift to what everyone’s talking about: Super Bowl LII.
In case you haven’t heard, Celtics forward Marcus Morris is an unapologetic supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Brad Stevens, meanwhile, is a converted New England Patriots fan. And after the Celtics’ win at TD Garden, the two took the podium and held their own Super Bowl press conference.
Check this out:
Thanks for holding down the fort, Brad.
Also, nice touch with the cutoff hoodie.
Now, back to the basketball game, which was a real doozy.
Here are some Celtics-Blazers notes:
— Sunday marked the seventh time the Celtics have played before a Patriots Super Bowl. The C’s are 6-1 in those games.
— The C’s now have played on Super Bowl Sunday 36 times, per Elias Sports Bureau. That’s nearly twice as many games as any other NBA team.
— Rookie forward Jayson Tatum seems to have come out of his funk, as he’s scored at least 15 points in four consecutive games.
— Horford was in rare form Sunday.
— The Celtics’ formula for success is rather straightforward at this point.
— Here are some updates on current Celtics injuries, per NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely:
— Both the Celtics and the Toronto Raptors won on Sunday, meaning Boston still holds a two-game lead over the Raptors for first place in the Eastern Conference. The two teams will square off in Canada on Tuesday.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
