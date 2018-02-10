Celtics To Retire Paul Pierce’s Number After Game Vs. Cavs On Sunday

The Boston Celtics will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, but the matchup between Eastern Conference powerhouses will just be the beginning of the action at TD Garden.

Following Celtics-Cavs, the C’s will honor Paul Pierce with a number retirement ceremony. Pierce, who played 15 seasons in Boston and won an NBA title with the team in 2008, will become the 22nd Celtic to have his number retired when his No. 34 is raised to the rafters.

