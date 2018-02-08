Channing Frye Warns Future Cavs In Priceless Farewell Message To Fans

Channing Frye’s spirits appear to be good as he reckons with NBA upheaval again.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers center said goodbye to the team’s fans Thursday in an Instagram video message he posted following his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. In the video, Frye reflects on the businesslike nature of professional sports before issuing a classic warning to future Cavs players.

Frye shot 0-for-6 from behind the three-point line Wednesday night in what proved to be his final game for the Cavs, the 140-138 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Cleveland traded Frye, Isaiah Thomas and their 2018 first-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

While he’s gone from “the Land,” fans certainly won’t forget him anytime soon, given his contributions to the Cavs’ championship in 2016 and his hilarious goodbye message.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images