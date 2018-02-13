Chicago News Station Confuses P.F. Chang’s With Olympic Host Site

The 2018 Winter Olympics could be coming to a shopping mall near you, according to a Chicago TV station’s gaffe.

A “graphics mix-up” on Saturday led ABC affiliate WLS-TV to confuse Pyeongchang, the site of this year’s games in South Korea, with P.F. Chang’s, the Asian fusion chain restaurant known for its garish Far Eastern motif, according to the Chicago Tribune.

To be honest, however, WLS-TV spokesperson Jayme Nicholas’ explanation was just as head-scratching.

“The graphic was created for a different ‘satirical piece’ put together on Friday by sports anchor Mark Giangreco in which viewers were encouraged to invent their own Olympic sports, but it was mistakenly also used for the serious news story read on Saturday by weekend anchor Mark Rivera,” Nicholas reportedly told the Tribune.

We’re not sure what’s funny or “satirical” about Pyeongchang sounding like P.F. Chang’s, but maybe sports media personalities should take a few plays off from making jokes about Asians for the time being.