Colin Cowherd Gives Six Reasons Why Tom Brady Has Surpassed Michael Jordan

Ever since the New England Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game, people have been comparing Tom Brady to Michael Jordan.

Many have said that, if the Pats beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Brady will surpass Jordan as the greatest team sports athlete of all-time. Colin Cowherd, however, already believes Brady has leap-frogged His Airness.

During Thursday’s episode of “The Herd,” Cowherd gave six reasons why Brady is No. 1 and Jordan is No. 2. But does he make a convincing case? That’s for you to decide.

Watch Cowherd explain himself in the video below:

6 reasons Tom Brady has surpassed Michael Jordan as the greatest team sport athlete of all-time pic.twitter.com/xtT8OC73Ba — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 1, 2018

Cowherd certainly makes some good points, especially the part about Brady constantly adapting to a new roster while Jordan largely had the same roster throughout his run.

Still, comparing an NBA guard to an NFL quarterback is apples-to-oranges, and leads to nothing but running in circles. Regardless, the fact Brady has forced this conversation to take place is nothing short of remarkable.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images