Complete Team Effort Key To Bruins’ Blowout Win Over Calgary Flames

The Bruins had an impressive 5-2 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames Tuesday night in Boston.

The Bruins found themselves trailing 2-1 after the first period and came back to completely shut down the Flames offense in a dominant final 40 minutes. With leadership and focus from the veterans, to grit and hustle from the rookies, the Bruins pulled off an all-around team win.

