Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s New Goodyear Commercial Is Tear-Jerking NASCAR Gold

Think you’re done shedding tears over Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement, NASCAR fans?

Well, think again.

Goodyear on Wednesday dropped “Make A Name,” a new commercial about Earnhardt that will run during Sunday’s broadcast of the Daytona 500. The ad, which is set to Jim Croce’s song “I Got a Name,” dives into Goodyear’s long-running relationship with the Earnhardt family, as well as Earnhardt’s quest to follow in the footsteps of his father, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr.

“Goodyear has always been part of my family and I’m proud to partner with them on this ‘Make a Name’ spot, which is a reflection of one’s legacy, values and drive,” Earnhardt said in a statement. “It tells a very personal story about me growing up, but it also hits home with where I am today, both personally and professionally.”

If that doesn’t get you ready for Daytona, nothing will.

Earnhardt, who soon will join NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage, ultimately succeeded not just in living up to his father’s name, but also in making a name for himself. His retirement, however, leaves a void that many unproven drivers hope to fill.

