Dave Dombrowski Says Red Sox ‘Ideally’ Would Like To Add Power To Lineup

Dave Dombrowski has been around Major League Baseball for quite some time, but even he has been surprised by the current free-agent market.

Speaking at Friday’s Hot Stove Hardball Discussion at Hotel Commonwealth in Boston, the Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations acknowledged how peculiar it is to have this many marquee free agents available this far into the offseason.

As far as the Red Sox’s place in free agency, Dombrowski acknowledged Boston “ideally” would like to add a power bat to the lineup, but he wasn’t sure when a move was going to be made.

