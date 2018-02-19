Daytona 500: Austin Dillon Dedicates Big Win To Dale Earnhardt Sr.

20 years after Dale Earnhardt Sr. won the Daytona 500, the iconic No. 3 returned to victory lane at Daytona International Speedway.

Austin Dillon won the race of attrition Sunday at Daytona, passing Aric Almirola on the final lap to win “The Great American Race.”

RT TO CONGRATULATE AUSTIN DILLON ON HIS DAYTONA 500 WIN! https://t.co/VmaGgYA312 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2018

After the huge victory, Dillon did a powerslide on the infield to honor Earnhardt, who died in a tragic accident during the 2001 Daytona 500.

20 years later … the No. 3 returns to Victory Lane in Daytona. pic.twitter.com/1HPjo42bo6 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2018

And he dedicated the win to Earnhardt, who won the 1998 Daytona 500 while racing for Richard Childress, Dillon’s grandfather.

Childress was emotional after the win.

20 years ago, his best friend won the #DAYTONA500. Tonight, he's celebrating with his grandson. Richard Childress is feeling all the feels. https://t.co/rmEK5hVWu1 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 19, 2018

For most of the race, it appeared that Ryan Blaney would become the first driver to win the Daytona 500 while leading for more than 100 laps since Earnhardt did it in 1998, but Blaney crashed out with two laps to go along with Kurt Busch.

Ryan Blaney + Kurt Busch = THE BIG ONE. We are going into OVERTIME in the #DAYTONA500. https://t.co/7ASh6ebAqC — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2018

Dillon was at Daytona 20 years ago when Earnhardt Sr. won.

What a moment for Richard Childress Racing.

For a trip down memory lane, here’s Earnhardt’s win in 1998:

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images