Daytona 500: Darrell Waltrip Salutes Danica Patrick In Final NASCAR Race

Danica Patrick ran her final NASCAR race Sunday at the Daytona 500, and she got a special shoutout from another racing legend as the race began.

Darrell Waltrip, who is a racing analyst for FOX, saluted the 35-year-old Patrick as the green flag dropped at Daytona International Speedway, dedicating his signature catchphrase to her.

BOOGITY x 3!!! We are GREEN for the #DAYTONA500 on FOX. https://t.co/bPyYsh7xls — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2018

The Daytona 500 is the first leg of Patrick’s “Danica Double” retirement tour, as she will retire from racing after competing in the Indianapolis 500 later this year.

Patrick’s NASCAR finale didn’t go as planned, though. During Lap 98, Chase Elliott tried to make a move and ended up in the wall, causing a seven-car wreck that collected Patrick and ended her career with a whimper.

A good-luck kiss from new boyfriend Aaron Rodgers didn’t help her take the checkered flag, but perhaps it will work at the Indy 500.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images