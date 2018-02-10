Derek Jeter ‘Probably Will Not’ Attend Marlins Games At Yankee Stadium

When Miami Marlins co-owner Derek Jeter traded Giancarlo Stanton — his best player at the time — to the New York Yankees this offseason just a couple months after taking over in South Beach, it resulted in quite a few conspiracy theories.

The return for Miami was underwhelming to say the least, especially given Stanton was coming off a season where he won the National League MVP and mashed 59 home runs.

From there the joke was born that the Marlins would simply become a Yankees minor league team, and that Jeter going to the Marlins was an inside job from New York. Well, it appears Jeter now is at least attempting to distance himself from that narrative.

The Yankees and Marlins will play each other four times this season, twice at each stadium. When the Marlins head to The Bronx in April, however, Jeter claims he probably won’t attend in order to keep things from being awkward.

Derek Jeter: I won't be at Yankee Stadium when the Marlins play the Yankees; it will be too awkward. pic.twitter.com/dbSsqCCpUR — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 10, 2018

It has been well-documented that the optics haven’t been great during Jeter’s tenure with the Marlins thus far.

He’s offloaded all of the stars and most of the high-end major league talent, they have very little direction going forward and he is botching both fan and player relations. But even if he doesn’t go to New York in an effort to right the ship, it seems a little unusual that he would bring it up but be so indirect about committing to attending or not.

We’re sure if he went to those New York games, however, the last thing he would receive are boos.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images