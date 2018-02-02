Drunk Streaker Runs On Course, Starts Breakdancing At PGA Tour Event

The most electric performance from the PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open thus far didn’t come from someone wearing golf clothes.

In fact, the person responsible wasn’t wearing any clothes at all.

During Wednesday’s practice round for the PGA Tour event, a streaker — identified as 24-year-old Adam Stalmach, per AZ Central — ran onto the course at the 17th hole. After a series of stumbles and bumbles, the fleshy troublemaker began breakdancing for spectators, and then proceeded to stumble around some more before lining up a fake golf shot.

(Warning: As you probably could’ve guessed, the following video contains nothing but NSFW material.)

So, what was the genesis of this indecency?

“Stalmach showed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” Sgt. Ben Hoster, a police spokesman in Scottsdale, Ariz., said Wednesday, via AZ Central.

That explains it.

Stalmach’s performance reportedly lasted roughly five minutes. He eventually was taken down by security and later arrested on charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Thumbnail photo via Allan Henry/USA TODAY Sports Images