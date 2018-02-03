ESPN’s Max Kellerman: Notre Dame Should Change ‘Offensive’ Fighting Irish Mascot

Max Kellerman has had enough of negative stereotypes in sports.
The ESPN “First Take” host said Tuesday Notre Dame should change its Fighting Irish nickname, mascot and logo due to its negative connotations. Kellerman’s Notre Dame argument comes in the aftermath of the Cleveland Indians’ decision to drop their “Chief Wahoo” logo and heightened calls to change the Washington Redskins’ name.
“Many Irish-Americans are not offended (by the Fighting Irish logo) but many are, and should that also change?” Kellerman asks. “The answer is yes. Unequivocally yes. Pernicious negative stereotypes that offend, even some among them (marginalized groups), should be changed. It’s not that hard.”
The debate over offensive sports logos shows no sign of ebbing in 2018.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP