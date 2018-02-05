Ex-Patriots Corner Blasts Bill Belichick, Backs Malcolm Butler After Super Bowl Benching

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Count former New England Patriots cornerback Brandon Browner among those who were angry and confused by Bill Belichick’s decision to bench Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII.

Butler, who’d started all but one game for the Patriots since his Super Bowl XLIX-sealing interception, did not play a single defensive snap Sunday night as the Philadelphia Eagles gashed New England’s defense in a 41-33 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Browner, who was on the field next to Butler on his iconic interception, posted a series of Instagram messages during the game defending the Patriots cornerback and blasting Belichick, who called the benching a coach’s decision.

“Lost the game for us tonight,” Browner wrote under a photo of the Patriots coach. “Stupid decision and makes no sense. You make the decision to give us the best chance to win. But u don’t play your best cornerback.”

“A locker room was divided pre game,” he wrote in another post.

A third shows Browner speaking into his phone, repeatedly criticizing Belichick for his decision not to play Butler.

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower “liked” one of Browner’s posts, as did ex-Patriots Jamie Collins and Alfonzo Dennard.

See all of Browner’s posts below, with a warning that they include some NSFW language.