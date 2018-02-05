Super Bowl

Ex-Patriots Corner Blasts Bill Belichick, Backs Malcolm Butler After Super Bowl Benching

by on Mon, Feb 5, 2018 at 2:08AM
New England Patriots cornerback Brandon Browner

Count former New England Patriots cornerback Brandon Browner among those who were angry and confused by Bill Belichick’s decision to bench Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII.

Butler, who’d started all but one game for the Patriots since his Super Bowl XLIX-sealing interception, did not play a single defensive snap Sunday night as the Philadelphia Eagles gashed New England’s defense in a 41-33 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Browner, who was on the field next to Butler on his iconic interception, posted a series of Instagram messages during the game defending the Patriots cornerback and blasting Belichick, who called the benching a coach’s decision.

“Lost the game for us tonight,” Browner wrote under a photo of the Patriots coach. “Stupid decision and makes no sense. You make the decision to give us the best chance to win. But u don’t play your best cornerback.”

“A locker room was divided pre game,” he wrote in another post.

A third shows Browner speaking into his phone, repeatedly criticizing Belichick for his decision not to play Butler.

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower “liked” one of Browner’s posts, as did ex-Patriots Jamie Collins and Alfonzo Dennard.

See all of Browner’s posts below, with a warning that they include some NSFW language.

WTF going on here is this not the man who won SN49 for U? I hate shit like this. This is why I rock with players and not the team. 🤬😡

A post shared by Brandon Browner (@bbrowner39) on

Lost the game for us tonight, stupid decision and makes no sense. You make the decision to give us the best chance to win. But u don't play your best cornerback. Fuck the Politics..

A post shared by Brandon Browner (@bbrowner39) on

✊🏾🖤👑 your spirit was all over that game tonight. Definitely seen it, they had safeties covering WR to prove a point. God bless u my friend, keep fighting, I saw you tear up pre game, first sign. You done a lot for that team and that community it's ok to move on.. @mac_bz 👑

A post shared by Brandon Browner (@bbrowner39) on

That was the most passing yards given up in NFL super bowl history.

A post shared by Brandon Browner (@bbrowner39) on

A locker room was divided pre game, most yds ever given in up in a SB game, and your best defender over the past 3 seasons. Doesn't get a snap. You where hurt/burnt where he was needed tonight.. #foolishpride

A post shared by Brandon Browner (@bbrowner39) on

 

