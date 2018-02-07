Female NBA Ref Straight-Up Tells Draymond Green ‘Get Out Of My Face’

If Draymond Green didn’t already know that Lauren Holtkamp has no time for his crap, he sure does now.

Green had multiple run-ins with the NBA referee during the Golden State Warriors’ 125-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, and neither were particularly pretty.

The first occurred During the second quarter, when Thunder forward Jerami Grant collided with Green on a drive to the basket. Grant turned the ball over and the Warriors went down for an easy layup, but a bloodied Green only cared about one thing: complaining to Holtkamp.

But as you’ll see in the clip below, Green’s tantrum didn’t go so well.

That was pretty awesome, but the second run-in was far uglier.

Near the end of the first half, Green and Thunder guard Russell Westbrook collided on a play that resulted in no foul call. Green, again bleeding from the mouth, snapped on Holtkamp and could be seen barking profane insults at her as he walked toward the locker room. The fiery forward received a technical foul, but wasn’t ejected.

There’s been no word on potential discipline for Green, but a fine certainly seems appropriate. The 27-year-old, of course, complains about referees perhaps more than any NBA player.

