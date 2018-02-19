Flames’ David Rittich Denies Bruins’ David Pastrnak Of Breakaway Goal

Tuukka Rask was sensational against the Calgary Flames on Monday afternoon, but his counterpart put on quite the show as well.

Flames goaltender David Rittich did a fine job of keeping the Boston Bruins off the scoreboard, including a stellar save on a David Pastrnak breakaway attempt late in the third period.

Rittich’s heroics ultimately weren’t enough, though, as the Bruins stole a 2-1 overtime road victory.

To see Rittich’s big stop on Pastrnak, check out the DCU Save of the Day in the video above.

