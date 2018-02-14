Floyd Mayweather Vs. CM Punk? Joe Rogan Floats Crazy UFC Fight Idea

Forget Conor McGregor. Joe Rogan has another potential opponent for Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather recently has been teasing a possible transition to mixed martial arts, with UFC president Dana White even acknowledging in December the sides had discussed a deal. But most agree that Mayweather would stand little chance against McGregor inside the octagon despite beating him in a boxing match last August. So what about a fight between Mayweather and CM Punk?

Rogan discussed the possibility this week on his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” after being informed that Mayweather’s uncle recently joked about his nephew perhaps having to beat up on CM Punk (real name Phil Brooks) before jumping into a fight against McGregor. And while a Mayweather vs. CM Punk fight seems outlandish on the surface, Rogan believes it might be crazy enough to work.

“My heart. Be still my heart. They might do that,” Rogan said, overselling the fight but seemingly intrigued nonetheless. “Oh my God. My heart. My heart. I can’t take it. My heart is flying out of my chest. If I saw Floyd Mayweather across from CM Punk, I’d be like, ‘This is not real life!’

“Dude, that’s the fight, right?”

Rogan had begun discussing the possibility of Mayweather fighting a lesser opponent before being informed of the uncle’s comment about possibly fighting CM Punk, at which point the conversation shifted. Clearly, CM Punk, who lost handily to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September 2016 in his only MMA fight to date, would fall under that category. And an MMA throwdown between Mayweather and CM Punk obviously would have tons of mainstream appeal, possibly meaning big bucks for everyone.

CM Punk is much heavier than Mayweather, but Rogan believes the latter would have a “real chance” if the two faced each other inside the cage. Listen to Rogan’s breakdown in the video below:

(Warning: the video below features language that is NSFW.)

