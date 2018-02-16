FOX News Anchor Rips LeBron James, Kevin Durant For Donald Trump Comments

Ugh.

Uninterrupted, a media platform for athletes owned by LeBron James, released a video Thursday of the Cleveland Cavalier star and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant talking politics — among other things — with Cari Champion. Unsurprisingly, the two NBA stars had choice words for United States President Donald Trump, a man they’ve both ripped in the past.

“The number one job in America, the appointed person is someone who does’’t understand the people. And really don’t give a f*** about the people,” James told Champion when asked how he feels about being an athlete with a platform. ” … And this time right now, with the president of the United States, it’s at a bad time. And while we cannot change what comes out of that man’s mouth, we can continue to alert the people that watch us, that listen to us, (that) this is not the way.”

Durant added: “When we’re talking about leadership, and what’s going on in our country, it’s all about leadership. And I learned that from basketball. I learned a lot of life skills from playing basketball. You need to empower people, you need to encourage people. And that’s what builds a great team. And I feel like our team as a country is not ran by a great coach.”

James and Durant’s views on Trump and the current state of the U.S. obviously are fair grounds for either praise or criticism. What isn’t debatable, though, is that the two men have just as much right to express their opinions as any other U.S. citizen — just don’t tell that to Laura Ingraham.

Here’s what the FOX News anchor had to say about James and Durant exercising their First Amendment rights:

Laura Ingraham says #LeBronJames should "shut up and dribble" and leave political comments to people who didn't leave high school a year early. pic.twitter.com/vwInOpZJZq — Thomas Bishop (@bishopk0s) February 16, 2018

That’s bad, even for FOX News.

Dwyane Wade, one James’ closest friends, responded to Ingraham’s remarks in a tweet Friday morning.

They use to try and hide it.. now the president has given everyone the courage to live their truths. https://t.co/OwLSMHIG0m — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 16, 2018

Now, let’s dive into Ingraham’s comments:

“Unfortunately, a lot of kids — and some adults — take these ignorant comments seriously.”

— Right, because ignorance has always alluded you, Laura.

“This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA.”

— There are 11 presidents in U.S. history who either never attended or graduated college. Most notable among them are Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, one of the father’s of the U.S. Constitution — which is like FOX News’ favorite thing ever.

“It’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid a hundred million dollars a year to bounce a ball.”

— Laura, you get paid $15 million per year to read a teleprompter.

“Oh, and LeBron and Kevin: You’re great players but no one voted for you.”

— Who voted for you, Laura?

“So keep the political commentary to yourself or, as someone once said, shut up and dribble.”

— No comment.

So, to recap: Two guys had opinions, someone deemed their opinions wrong, so now they can’t have opinions because they’re not paid to give their opinions. Unless, you know, the opinions are pro-Trump.

FOX News, always and forever.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images