Frank Vatrano, Austin Czarnik Performing Well In Fourth Line Roles

The fourth line may not look like it usually does, but that doesn’t mean the three forwards aren’t making big contributions.

With Noel Acciari out and Tim Schaller skating on the third line, Austin Czarnik and Frank Vatrano have taken over on the wings of the fourth line, and clearly are utilizing their opportunity to make promising steps in their development.

