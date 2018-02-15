Here’s Shaquille O’Neal’s Advice To Isaiah Thomas After Rajon Rondo Spat

Shaquille O’Neal enjoyed the altercation that took place Wednesday night between Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Thomas. It reminded him of the “old school NBA.”

But Shaq believes Thomas could have handled the situation better, even if the whole ordeal wasn’t necessarily his fault.

While both players were ejected Wednesday, the feud seemingly stems from comments Rondo, now with the New Orleans Pelicans, made about Thomas not deserving a video tribute from the Boston Celtics. And Thomas, now playing for the Los Angeles Lakers after being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers last week, chose to respond rather than letting his play do the talking. That’s a problem, according to O’Neal, especially with I.T. looking to land a big payday in free agency this summer.

Listen to Shaq’s take on the scuffle in the videos below, in which he also offers Thomas some advice on how to handle these types of feuds.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images