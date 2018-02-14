Hilarious Shaun White Video From 2006 Going Viral — And For Good Reason

Video of Shaun White’s historic, gold medal-winning run during Wednesday’s men’s halfpipe final at the 2018 Winter Olympics currently is blowing up the internet.

But a previously obscure video of the American snowboarder from 2006 is going viral, as well.

The clip features a 19-year-old White, fresh off winning halfpipe gold in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy, reveling in his rising celebrity status during a CNN interview. The “Flying Tomato” inadvertently admits to underage drinking, and his response to being called out by the anchor is absolutely priceless.

Check this out:

“I’m talkin’ ’bout Mountain Dews, baby.”

Now, while this is an admittedly humorous moment from White’s younger days, the 31-year-superstar currently is renewed backlash for decidedly more serious and disturbing situation from his past.

During a press conference after winning the gold in Pyeonchang, South Korea, White was asked about sexual harassment allegations brought against him in 2016 by Lena Zawaideh, a former drummer in White’s rock band, Bad Things. White, who eventually settled with Zawaideh, was asked whether the allegations would “tarnish his reputation.”

His response was rather alarming, though he apologized for the comments just hours later.

Thumbnail photo via Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports Images