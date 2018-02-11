Hockey Player Uses The Force In Epic ‘Star Wars Night’ Goal Celebration

We can say with complete confidence that the best hockey celebration you’ll see all year happened in Lynchburg, Va., on Friday.

Liberty University’s men’s hockey team pulled off a 7-2 win over Alabama on “Star Wars Night” at LaHaye Ice Center. Sophomore forward Josh Hamilton opened the scoring for the Flames, and he celebrated by skating toward the bench and using The Force on his teammates.

Furthermore, the Flames’ awesome uniforms for the game were inspired by the Rebel Alliance.

Check out Hamilton’s incredible celebration in the video below:

Epic.

Here’s Liberty’s appropriate tweet after the goal:

As you can see, Liberty went all-in on “Star Wars Night.”

Don't forget to buy your tickets online! Friday's Star Wars night is almost sold out, so get them before they're gone! #RocktheRink

Tickets: https://t.co/Fgg3YFycI7 pic.twitter.com/GbJgHijNI9 — Liberty Hockey (@LibertyHockey) February 8, 2018

Now, if we’re being picky nerds, we’d point out the fact that Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa were the only member of the rebels to possess force powers in the “Star Wars” films. There are many other Force-sensitive members of the alliance, but they appear only in cannon.

Moreover, frivolous use of powers like Force Choke and Force Push are strictly forbidden by the Jedi, as they’re only to be used when the situation absolutely calls for it.

Regardless, great celebration, Josh.