How J.D. Martinez’s Expected New Number For Red Sox Affects Alex Cora

J.D. Martinez hasn’t officially signed with the Boston Red Sox yet. But he’s arrived in Fort Myers, Fla., and we already know what number he’ll wear.

The 30-year-old outfielder will wear No. 28 for the Red Sox in 2018, according to WEEI’s Lou Merloni. As Merloni points out, Alex Cora took No. 28 when he accepted Boston’s new manager job, but he’ll allow Martinez to take his digits.

JD Martinez will wear #28 for the Sox. It’s the number he wore in Detroit and Arizona. Alex Cora was #28 but he will give it to JD. No update on what # Cora will now wear — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) February 21, 2018

Martinez’s choice is no surprise, as he wore No. 28 with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, as well as his previous three seasons with the Detroit Tigers. He began his career as No. 14, wearing that number with the Houston Astros from 2011 to 2013.

Relief pitcher Robbie Ross Jr., now a free agent, was the last player to don No. 28 for Boston, doing so from 2015 to 2017. Adrian Gonzalez, David Ross and Doug Mirabelli also wore the number for the Sox.

Martinez was undergoing a physical at the team’s facility Wednesday morning, according to ESPN’s Marly Rivera.