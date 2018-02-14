Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Has ‘Absolutely No Love At All’ For LeBron James

The Isaiah Thomas era in Cleveland was pretty short-lived, and that might be for the best.

Thomas was a member of the Cavaliers since the beginning of the season, but after failing to play well throughout January upon his return from a hip injury, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade deadline roster overhaul for the Cavs.

The guard was critical of many things while with Cleveland, and it never appeared he and James were a great match on the court, but that may be for good reason.

It sounds like that’s because Thomas felt LeBron often was talking down to him, according to FOX Sports 1’s Chris Broussard.

“I was talking to somebody yesterday close to Isaiah, and they said he has absolutely no love at all for LeBron, like this is real,” Broussard said Tuesday on Undisputed. “He felt like LeBron kind of talked down to him when he was there and so on and so forth. And when Isaiah first got (to Cleveland) they actually were hanging out a little bit and it was cool, but it soured pretty quickly.”

Here are Broussard’s full comments:

Here is the video of Broussard's comments:

Interestingly, in Thomas’ final game with Cleveland, LeBron hit a buzzer-beater that led to quite a bit of on-court jubilation amongst the Cavs. As that was taking place, however, it appeared LeBron deliberately ignored Thomas.

Whether or not that’s the case, Thomas now is in Los Angeles and far away from whatever tension existed between him and James.

