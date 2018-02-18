J.J. Redick Denies Using Racial Slur While Addressing Chinese NBA Fans

J.J. Redick recently caught a helping of flack for appearing to use a racial slur, but the sharpshooter claims he never would say anything of the sort.
In a video compilation of NBA players sending greetings for the Chinese New Year, Redick seemingly uttered a derogatory term which prompted a harsh reaction.
But according to the Philadelphia 76ers guard, it simply was a slip of the tongue. In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Redick explained what produced the error.
Redick seems pretty genuine in his message, and the 33-year-old’s track record indicates he wouldn’t try to offend any group of people. Everyone gets tongue-tied once in a while, and it looks like Redick fell victim in one of the worst possible ways.
