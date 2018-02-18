J.J. Redick Denies Using Racial Slur While Addressing Chinese NBA Fans

J.J. Redick recently caught a helping of flack for appearing to use a racial slur, but the sharpshooter claims he never would say anything of the sort.

In a video compilation of NBA players sending greetings for the Chinese New Year, Redick seemingly uttered a derogatory term which prompted a harsh reaction.

But according to the Philadelphia 76ers guard, it simply was a slip of the tongue. In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Redick explained what produced the error.

Just saw a video that is being circulated of me wishing a happy new year to NBA fans in China.Clearly I was tongue tied, as the word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary. I’m disappointed that anyone would think I would use that word. I love & respect our friends in China. — JJ Redick (@JJRedick) February 18, 2018

Redick seems pretty genuine in his message, and the 33-year-old’s track record indicates he wouldn’t try to offend any group of people. Everyone gets tongue-tied once in a while, and it looks like Redick fell victim in one of the worst possible ways.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports