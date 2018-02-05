Jimmy Fallon Makes Tom Brady Deflategate Joke After Patriots’ Super Bowl Loss

Jimmy Fallon had no problem kicking Tom Brady while he’s down.

The “Tonight Show” host trolled Brady on Sunday night following the New England Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, using his “superlatives” segment to make a Deflategate joke about the legendary quarterback.

“Most likely to feel a little deflated,” Fallon said of Brady.

We suspect Fallon has been sitting on that jibe for two-plus years, waiting for the perfect moment to break it out.

Despite playing one of the greatest games in Super Bowl history, Brady, the face of the Patriots’ success, will be the butt of many an anti-New England joke in the aftermath of the Super Bowl upset.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images