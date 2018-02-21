Julian Edelman Posts Encouraging Video Of Him Running A Resistance Sprint

Julian Edelman is determined.

The New England Patriots wide receiver missed all of last season after suffering a devastating ACL injury during the preseason, but he has been adamant ever since about returning strong as ever.

And things appear to be trending in that direction.

The 31-year-old posted a video on Twitter of him working out, and he is looking pretty strong as he does a resistance sprint with a trainer.

Awesome.

Obviously, it is a long road back from an injury like that, but with the determination and desire he has displayed, it’s hard not to believe he will come back anything but prepared and ready to go.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images