Justin Verlander Has Pretty Good Reason Why Yankees Aren’t Team To Beat in AL

In what has been a quiet Major League Baseball offseason, the biggest noisemakers have been the New York Yankees.

Presumably, a team within a game of the World Series that goes out and gets the National League MVP could very well become the favorite the next season, but there’s one little problem: The Houston Astros still are pretty good.

New York radio host Chris “Mad Dog” Russo went on MLB Network and asserted that “there’s no way you can’t think that the Yankees are the team to beat in the American League.” And while the Yankees certainly are in contention for the A.L. crown, it certainly isn’t a slam dunk with all the talent Houston has.

Which is why Verlander responded with this:

🤔 I can think of a reason. https://t.co/Pt3nTunBNK — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) February 13, 2018

Not explanation necessary.

Of course, the Astros were the team that stopped the Yankees from getting to the World Series, as Houston defeated the Yankees in Game 7 of the ALCS and proceeded to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to capture its first World Series title.

There certainly is reason to be excited about what the Yankees may be capable of doing in 2018, but lest we forget the top-to-bottom skill Houston has and will continue to have with their current crop of talent.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images