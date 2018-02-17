Kevin Love Pokes Fun At Himself For Being ‘Fall Guy’ In Cavs’ Drama

Kevin Love often is on the wrong end of jokes from basketball fans on the internet, but that doesn’t stop the Cleveland Cavaliers forward from making fun of himself.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Friday, Love discussed a wide range of topics including his new fashion line. And after noting that he tends to find a liking to fall clothing, the five-time NBA All-Star found a perfect opportunity for a self-deprecating joke.

Check it out in the clip below:

Kevin Love keeps it 100 😂 pic.twitter.com/p8Vjh5J9ak — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 16, 2018

Love reportedly was a key figure in the Cavs’ drama a few weeks ago, as several members allegedly questioned the validity of an illness which forced his early exit from a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Isaiah Thomas originally was believed to have led the charge against Love, new reports indicate it actually was Dwyane Wade.

A lot has changed in Cleveland since then, though, as both Thomas and Wade were traded out of town and the new-look Cavs look like legitimate championship contenders. And when Love returns from a broken hand, this notion only will be strengthened.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports