Knucklehead Eagles Fans Belittle, Throw Beer Bottles At Patriots Fan

In case you haven’t noticed, Philadelphia Eagles fans are a particularly abhorrent bunch.

These people punch horses, run into cement poles like maniacs and hurl beer bottles at opposing teams’ fans. And, with Super Bowl LII between the Eagles and the New England Patriots fast-approaching, the Philly fanatics are acting in a manner that shouldn’t surprise anyone.

One extremely brave Patriots fan ventured into enemy territory wearing a Tom Brady jersey early Friday morning, as Eagles fans were gearing up for the annual Wing Bowl at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. What followed was par for the course.

(Warning: The following video contains NSFW language and human beings.)

What is it with Eagles fans throwing glass at people?

Here’s another look:

Listen, we’re not saying all Eagles fans are violent heathens. We’re just saying 99.9 percent of them are.

Stay classy, Philly.