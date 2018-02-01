Marcus Morris Admires Wyc Grousbeck’s Ring; Celtics Owner Has Great Response

Wyc Grousbeck is more than happy to have an NBA championship ring. But make no mistake, the Boston Celtics co-owner wants another.

And if Marcus Morris didn’t know that before Boston’s 103-73 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, he sure does now.

During the third quarter of the laugher at TD Garden, Morris approached Grousbeck between whistles and shook his hand. The C’s forward briefly commented on Grousbeck’s 2008 championship ring, which prompted the Celtics CEO did issue a simple, yet lofty challenge.

Check this out:

*Morris admiring championship ring*

Wyc: "Let's get one." pic.twitter.com/HkRVfFDAs1 — Kyle George (@kyoo) February 1, 2018

Music to Green Teamers’ ears.

But the good vibes didn’t last long, as just a few minutes after the exchange, Morris took a nasty fall after a fastbreak dunk and was forced to leave the game.

Marcus Morris lands awkwardly after the dunk and he lays on the ground for a while (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/8RdiPGs2wp — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 1, 2018

The C’s provided and update on the 28-year-old during the fourth quarter.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Marcus Morris suffered a bruised left hip and will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 1, 2018

All things considered, Morris is fortunate he didn’t suffer a more serious injury.

Let’s hope it’s not too long before he returns to the Celtics’ quest for Banner 18.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images