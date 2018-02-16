Mitch Moreland Doesn’t Know What ‘TB12’ Diet Is, Hilarious Describes His Method

Hanley Ramirez may be using the Tom Brady diet, but his teammate Mitch Moreland doesn’t appear to be buying the hype.

Ramirez employed the “TB12 Method” this offseason, and showed up to camp having shed about 15 pounds. After learning of the lifestyle change for Ramirez, reporters asked Moreland if he had been doing the same thing.

The first baseman doesn’t know what the New England Patriots quarterback’s system entails, but fear not, he has his own routine in mind when it comes to food.

"I don't even know what the Tom Brady method @TB12sports is. Is it steak & potatoes? Because that's what I would do."

LOL!This might be the best sound of the day at @RedSox #SpringTraining from Mitch Moreland. He was asked about #TB12 method because Hanley Ramirez is on it now. pic.twitter.com/gpMDzappwg — Raul Martinez NBC10 Boston (@RaulNBCBoston) February 16, 2018

The “MM18” method sure does have a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

Hey, Moreland may not be a five-time champion but he has a Gold Glove, has played in two World Series and made four additional appearances in the postseason.

We’re also can’t help but believe people may have a far easier time getting behind the “MM18” method than the “TB12.”

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images