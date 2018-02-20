NBA Rumors: LeBron James Drafted Kyrie Irving To ‘Send Message’ To Cavs

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving reunited Sunday in the NBA All-Star Game, sharing laughs on the bench and hooking up for the game-winning bucket in Team LeBron’s 148-145 win over Team Stephen Curry.

After the game, James revealed the order in which he selected the players for his team, and he said it was “phenomenal” to play alongside his old running mate again.

But the question still lingering in many people’s minds is: why did James draft the guy who no longer wanted to play with him?

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Sunday on “SportsCenter” that James likely had three reasons, with the main one being to “send a message” to Cleveland’s front office that he can still play with the 25-year-old guard and that’s why he never wanted him to be traded.

McMenamin noted that the draft happened when the Cavs were in full-on meltdown mode with James and Isaiah Thomas’ relationship in shambles, so it would be a very LeBron move to send a passive-aggressive message to the front office in the form of an All-Star draft.

