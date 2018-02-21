Nebraska Basketball Bench’s Great Reactions Include, RKO, Bobsledding

The University of Nebraska men’s basketball team is making friends, and enemies, with its courtside antics.

The Cornhuskers’ bench grabbed attention Wednesday night during its game against the University of Indiana because of the celebratory routines players performed after their on-court teammates made big shots. Nebraska’s bench reactions include WWE superstar Randy Orton’s finishing move, the “RKO,” a bobsled run and even judging its own dunk contest.

The @HuskerHoops bench mob never rests, and they've been at it all night once again: pic.twitter.com/tWaOX4mkDX — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) February 21, 2018

Nebraska’s so-called “Bench Mob” is dividing opinions, with some Twitter users enjoying their routines and others hating it.

I'm officially rooting against Nebraska the rest of the season because of the nonsense by the bench guys. #iubb — Jeremy Price (@JPPrice) February 21, 2018

Nebraska bench wins the night. Let’s get Huskers in the NCAAs to give those kids a bigger stage. — CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) February 21, 2018

Cheer monkeys on the end of the Nebraska bench are giving me a headache. #IUBB — Kent Sterling (@KentSterling) February 21, 2018

If your hatin on the Nebraska "Bench Mob" thing…go kick rocks! Don't be a fun hater. Those guys work their tails off. They deserve to have a little "show time" Bring on Penn State. #GBR #fb — Matt Williams (@mattymattradio) February 21, 2018

If there’s a middle ground in this debate, you can be certain no one is standing on it.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Thorson/USA TODAY Sports Images