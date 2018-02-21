Nebraska Basketball Bench’s Great Reactions Include, RKO, Bobsledding

The University of Nebraska men’s basketball team is making friends, and enemies, with its courtside antics.
The Cornhuskers’ bench grabbed attention Wednesday night during its game against the University of Indiana because of the celebratory routines players performed after their on-court teammates made big shots. Nebraska’s bench reactions include WWE superstar Randy Orton’s finishing move, the “RKO,” a bobsled run and even judging its own dunk contest.
Nebraska’s so-called “Bench Mob” is dividing opinions, with some Twitter users enjoying their routines and others hating it.
If there’s a middle ground in this debate, you can be certain no one is standing on it.
Thumbnail photo via Bruce Thorson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP