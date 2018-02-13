NFL Draft 2018: Here Are Top 15 Tight Ends In This Year’s Draft Class

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots boast the NFL’s best tight end in Rob Gronkowski, but his future suddenly is shrouded in uncertainty.

A report surfaced shortly before Super Bowl LII that Gronkowski was mulling retirement, and the five-time All-Pro did not deny those rumors after the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

If Gronkowski, who has two years remaining on his contract, sticks around, New England won’t have a need at tight end entering the 2018 NFL Draft. If he chooses to hang ’em up and pursue other interests, though, the Patriots could look to bolster the position on draft night.

With that in mind, we took a look at WalterFootball.com’s top 15 tight ends in the 2018 draft class. Headlining the list is South Carolina’s Hayden Hurst, a former Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect who will be 25 when the 2018 NFL season begins.

