The Patriots came out of the 2024 NFL Draft with two wide receivers, but maybe not the pair they most preferred.

New England drafted Ja’Lynn Polk in the second round and Javon Baker in the fourth round. Head coach Jerod Mayo praised the ability of the two wideouts, but the Polk pick might not have been the team’s first choice.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported last Sunday that New England tried to trade back into the first round, which was a move Mayo and director of scouting Eliot Wolf teased before picking Drake Maye third overall. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday added that Xavier Legette was a receiver the Patriots hoped would fall to them at No. 34.

However, the Carolina Panthers beat them out for the South Carolina product by moving up one spot with the Buffalo Bills, who reportedly rejected New England’s offer, to pick Legette in the first round. The Patriots decided to move back three spots to take Polk.

The Patriots seemingly had Polk higher on their draft board than other teams since multiple analysts believed New England reached on the Washington product. However, some analysts believe the Patriots got a steal with Polk in the second round.