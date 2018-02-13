NFL Rumors: Assistant QBs Coach Jerry Schuplinski Staying With Patriots

Photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images

There will be no mass exodus of coaches from Foxboro this offseason, thanks to Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels’ last-minute decision to turn down the Indianapolis Colts’ head-coaching job allowed the New England Patriots to retain not one, not two, but three of their assistants.

Assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski, who was expected to join McDaniels in Indy, has agreed to remain with the Patriots through the 2018 season, sources told ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss on Monday.

Reiss reported last week that special teams coach Joe Judge, another projected McDaniels assistant, also is expected back on the New England staff in 2018.

Schuplinski, a former college teammate of McDaniels and Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio at John Carroll University, joined the Patriots as an offensive assistant in 2013. He was promoted to his current role in 2016 and assisted in the development of Jimmy Garoppolo (now with the San Franciso 49ers) and Jacoby Brissett (Colts).

Schuplinski should have a new project to mold this season. With only 40-year-old Tom Brady and 32-year-old Brian Hoyer under contract, it seems likely the Patriots will draft a young quarterback to begin grooming as Brady’s potential successor.