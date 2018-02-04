NFL Rumors: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Have ‘Issues’ To Work Out After Super Bowl

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick both are expected to be with the New England Patriots next season, but the two franchise cornerstones plan to hold a meeting after the season to work through some “issues,” according to a report by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Those include the Alex Guerrero situation, the fallout from the Jimmy Garoppolo trade and Brady’s contract situation (he’s signed through 2019).

Here’s what Rapoport had to say Sunday morning on NFL Network’s Super Bowl LII pregame show:

“There are still issues, from my understanding, to work out in New England. Now, first of all, from everyone I’ve spoken with — I’ve talked to several sources involved in this situation — the belief is that Belichick will be back and Tom Brady will be back, as well.

“But the things to work out include what to do with Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady’s trainer; how to get over some of the angst involving the trade of Jimmy Garoppolo, who by the way is about to sign a long-term deal with the (San Francisco) 49ers; and is Tom Brady going to sign a contract extension? He’s got two years left on his contract. They think he’s going to play two more years. Do they let him just play it out? Do they try to get him to cash in one more time?

“All those things, they hope, will be sorted out this week.”

From @NFLGameDay: The belief is #Patriots QB Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick will be back. But during a meeting likely this week, there are issues to hash out. pic.twitter.com/0cOqi4ZM0d — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2018

Rapoport previously reported that Brady, Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft intended to sit down after the season to “clear the air.” The Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will square off in Super Bowl LII on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

